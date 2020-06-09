Support Youth First During 2020 ‘Passport to Adventure’ Auction

The biggest fundraiser of the year for Youth First is their 2020 Passport to Adventure auction, and thanks to our arch nemesis Coronavirus, the auction will have to be completely virtual this year. No worries though, that doggone virus has tried to stop a bunch of other important events this year, and we manage to find a way to work around it so we can still help support the causes that are important to us. Youth First is, or at least certainly should be, a cause that is important to you. After all, like Whitney said, "I believe the children are our future."

Julie Hoon recently joined us on the MY Morning Show to give us more details about the auction. Julie is the Vice President of Philanthropy for Youth First, but we just like to call her the Fundraising Guru. She's awesome!

Sounds like something we should all get behind doesn't it? Well, now's your chance, with the 2020 Passport to Adventure Virtual Auction.

The goal at Youth First is "transform and strengthen the lives of young people and their families. We are the only organization that provides Masters level social workers in area schools and prevention programs for youth and families. On-site, free of charge behavioral health services and programs prevent substance abuse, improve family relationships and develop life skills."