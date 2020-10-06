Watch Out For Spider Crickets In Your Home This Fall

Spider crickets, sprickets, cave crickets, and camel crickets. These bugs go by many names, but the one that we call can agree on is 'pest'.

Much like stink bugs, these insects will be invading your home this fall. A lot of people confuse the spider crickets with a wolf spider at first glance. During the summer and fall months, spider crickets will be looking to hide out in dark and damp places such as your basement, family room, shed, or crawl space. Where there is one, there are more, because these bad boys like to congregate in large numbers.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's what you can expect if you come across one in your house...

According to the Washington Post, spider crickets will jump fast and far when frightened as a self-defense kind of thing. They typically jump toward what frightens them. So if you get near one, there's a good chance that it might try to jump on you...which in turn, will most likely frighten you.

Do they bite?

These insects love to eat. They will typically eat things like fungus, fabric, carpets, wood, cardboard, dust, plants, and even pull a Hannibal Lecter and eat each other! According to the Washington Post, "their mandibles are very strong, and they can chew through many different household items."

The Washington Post says that the bug’s mandibles are meant for chewing and not inflicting a bite. However, if one does land on you, they could gnaw at your skin, which will not feel pleasant.

Where there's one, there's more.

As previously mentioned, spider crickets usually congregate in large number. That means that they will be mating. These things mate by giving off an odor that attracts other spider crickets. They will typically reproduce in areas of your house that are dark and damp. If they aren't paying rent, there should be no hanky panky in your house!

How do you get rid of them?

If you have spider crickets in your house, the question you want answered the most, is how to get rid of them. You can do that just like you would with stink bugs. seal up any openings in your home that could allow insects to get through, such as doors or windows.

Since they like dark and damp places, The Washington Post also suggests you keeping your crawl space or basement well lit, clutter-free, and purchasing a dehumidifier can help too.

Another option is to call an exterminator, of course. However, if you want to handle these pests yourself, The Washington Post also provided a link to a website that will give you some creative and helpful tips of getting rid of them.

(Source: Washington Post)