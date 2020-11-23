Support Downtown Evansville Small Businesses This Holiday Season

This is the week that traditionally kicks off a very busy shopping season, beginning with Black Friday. I would ask where has the year gone, but I think we all know the answer to that. This year we are all focused on how to celebrate the holidays and not spread a deadly virus. Even with all of these distractions, there is one group that is relying on loyal customers and new ways to attract business.

Our locally owned small businesses need our support this year, more than ever. These shops and restaurants are their life, and if we want them to be here next year, now is the time to SHOP LOCAL. We have been showcasing several local businesses with our 'We Love Local' broadcasts, and at each one, you can see the passion the owners have. I've also witnessed the personal treatment the customers receive.

So, this weekend, consider shopping small during the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday®, and Small Business Weekend November 27, 2020-November 29, 2020.

“This year we are promoting shopping opportunities in Downtown Evansville for the entire weekend versus the traditional Small Business Saturday®. We know that consumers are looking for different shopping options during the pandemic. Our businesses have adapted to changes in consumer preferences by expanding their offerings to include curbside delivery, online stores and virtual shopping experiences, home and office delivery and more. Shopping small supports real economic growth in our community through jobs, business ownership opportunities, tax base, and that an average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stay in that local community. Many of our Downtown businesses search out local products and ingredients, magnifying the economic impact of consumers choosing small businesses.” - Josh Armstrong, president, Evansville Economic Improvement District

Businesses are providing the safest COVID-19 measures, and ask that you wear a mask, social distance and use hand sanitizer.

Remember to support your neighbors this holiday season - Mask Up and Shop & Dine Safe. Shop & Dine Downtown.

About Small Business Saturday

November 28, 2020, marks the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday, a celebration of small businesses and the positive impact they have on communities across the country. American Express, having created Small Business Saturday in 2010, proudly works with organizations and independent businesses to provide solutions that support communities and uplift local economies. Learn more and connect at ShopSmall.com, Instagram.com/ShopSmall, and Facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday