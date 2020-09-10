Support Downtown Evansville Businesses During Moonlight Madness

We are lucky to have a thriving downtown area here in Evansville. Small locally-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District has a full calendar of events, that encourages shoppers to visit downtown shops and restaurants. Moonlight Madness is the next event planned for Friday, September 11, and it sounds like it's going to be amazing.

Live Music - Six local musicians will be performing along Main Street.

Specials - Downtown stores and restaurants will be offering special deals

Open Late - Most of the downtown shops close early, but for Moonlight Madness, they will be open from 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Photo: Ross

“Small businesses provide the uniqueness that make our community different from other cities,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID. “We invite the community to join us downtown and support our local businesses. Safely shop in our stores, dine in our restaurants, and imagine yourself living downtown on your condo tour,” he added.

Social distancing will be required, even though this is mainly an outdoor event. Businesses have taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and you may be required to wear a mask.

In addition to this Friday night's event, there are three more Moonlight Madness shopping events planned for September 25, October 9 and 23.