Here’s When The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Muchie Map Will Be Released
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. Don't worry, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map will be available soon.
Fundraiser
The West Side Club donates money every year to so many deserving organizations. You can fill out a Funding Request to have your nonprofit organization considered.
Nut Club Half Pot
Oh yes, it is back for 2022, one of the most anticipated half-pots of the year. Ticket sales begin Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Ticket sales will continue through Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM. Then on Saturday, October 8, 2022, tickets will be available from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM.
The drawing will be held at 8:00 PM Saturday on The Benjamin & Anna Bosse Foundation Stage.
Will Celebrity Karaoke Return?
Events
The week is always packed with fun activities and entertainment every day and night. There is a King and Queen contest, live music, Amateur Hour, the Pet Parade, the Lighthouse Parade, and of course the Main Parade.
2022 Munchie Map Drops Friday, September 9
With the official release of the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map on Friday, what is traditionally the first food you have to have when you arrive on Franklin Street?
Surprise Sneak Peek
This is the Munchie Map as found on the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Site. Changes could be made before the official release date of Friday, September 9, 2022.