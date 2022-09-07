Here’s When The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Muchie Map Will Be Released

During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. Don't worry, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map will be available soon.

Liberty 2021 Fall Festival Liberty 2021 Fall Festival loading...

Fundraiser

The West Side Club donates money every year to so many deserving organizations. You can fill out a Funding Request to have your nonprofit organization considered.

2021 Fall Festival 2021 Fall Festival loading...

Nut Club Half Pot

Oh yes, it is back for 2022, one of the most anticipated half-pots of the year. Ticket sales begin Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Ticket sales will continue through Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM. Then on Saturday, October 8, 2022, tickets will be available from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM.

The drawing will be held at 8:00 PM Saturday on The Benjamin & Anna Bosse Foundation Stage.

Will Celebrity Karaoke Return?

Kat Kat loading...

Events

The week is always packed with fun activities and entertainment every day and night. There is a King and Queen contest, live music, Amateur Hour, the Pet Parade, the Lighthouse Parade, and of course the Main Parade.

Ryan-OBryan Ryan-OBryan loading...

2022 Munchie Map Drops Friday, September 9

With the official release of the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map on Friday, what is traditionally the first food you have to have when you arrive on Franklin Street?#fallfest #fallfestival #fallfestival2022 #westsidenutclub #westsidenutclubfallfest #westsidenutclubfallfestival

Surprise Sneak Peek

This is the Munchie Map as found on the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Site. Changes could be made before the official release date of Friday, September 9, 2022.

wsnc fall festival 2022 wsnc fall festival 2022 loading... attachment-2022 mm MUNCHIE MAP

Map Renderings as of September 7, 2022

wsnc fall festival 2022 wsnc fall festival 2022 loading...

Get our free mobile app

wsnc fall festival 2022 wsnc fall festival 2022 loading...

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!

See How the West Side Nut Club Cleans Up After the Fall Festival Nearly every one of the 300 active Club members jumps into action early Sunday morning to start tearing down and clean up the mess left behind by the thousands of attendees over the course of the six-day event. But, it's far more than just picking up trash.