When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?

I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall.

My husband and I love Fall so much, that we planned our outdoor wedding around the season. He asked me in August, and because we wanted to get married in Fall, we threw a wedding together in three months. We, I mean me, LOL, couldn't wait a year. After all, he might have changed his mind.

I used every Fall color at my wedding and it was awesome. My mom and dad did the same thing when they got married in October. It was a tradition I was happy to carry on.

Whether it's camping, Fall-inspired festivals, I'm all in and then some. I already have my Fall decorations out around the house. I always hesitate if it's still hot and humid outside, but I get them out as soon as I can.

Even though I've traveled to other states to see Fall foliage, there is just something about Fall in the Midwest and specifically the Tristate. Maybe it's because I grew up in rural Indiana and now live in the beautiful state of Kentucky.

The exceptional and breathtaking views from every angle of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southern Illinois. We are so lucky to live in a place, on this earth, with so many incredible landscapes to celebrate Fall.

The oranges, yellows, reds, purples, and browns will be here very soon, but when will they be the most colorful?

Well, I consulted the 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map and this is what we can expect.

It looks like we are going to see the best and most vibrant Fall foliage between October 27th and November 7th. So, now you know when to plan those Fall pics.

To see Fall foliage predictions for the rest of the county, click HERE.

