You Could Have One of These 2004 Quarters Worth $6,000

You might want to check your piggy bank at home for a rare and valuable quarter.

Over the past few months, my dad has been obsessed with finding rare cash and coins. He's always asking me if I know anything about it. As I am not a collector or know-it-all, I do not. However, since it's my dad, I do a little research to find the answer to his questions. That leads to social media sites like Facebook always popping up random ads based on what I have been searching online. For once, I am thankful for these ads because they led me to discover something pretty cool that I know my dad will love to find out about. There's a certain type of quarter floating around out there that is worth up to $2,000.

2004 Quarters Worth $6,000

The quarter in question here is a 2004 Wisconsin State Quarter. I'm sure that you have seen plenty of these in the past. Heck, you might even have a collection of the state quarters. For those unfamiliar with what the Wisconsin quarters look like, on the "tails" side, there is a cow, a wheel of cheese, and an ear of corn. There are a few of these quarters that are very valuable due to a flaw with the ear of corn.

TikTok user CoinHub posted a video letting people know about these valuable quarters. In the video, he explains that what makes some of these quarters valuable is that some of them have an extra leaf on the corn. One of these quarters with a "high extra leaf", in great condition, sold for $2,530.

However, one of these Wisconsin quarters with a "low extra leaf" has sold for $6,000, according to the coin collection website Professional Coin Grading Service. So, if you have one of these quarters at home, you could be sitting on anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000! The photos below shows you what you should be looking for.

At home, I have a big tin container that has a pretty good chunk of change stored inside of it. If I had to guess, there's around $100 worth of change in there, and I know I have a lot of state quarters in there. So, I am going to have to go home after work to make sure there's not anything in there that could be worth more than the average coin would be.

