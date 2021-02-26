Stay In This Totally Unique Ark Just North Of Nashville

Get our free mobile app

Soon, we will be able to travel again. I can't wait to plan vacations again. My family loves to go to places like Disney World and, locally French Lick, but we also like to seek out the out-of-the-ordinary place to stay. We like to make our stay an experience. I found this ark on Airbnb and it has my granddaughter's name written all over it.

The Ark is a part of Kelly's Jubilee. The Ark is located on over 50 acres with 7 other unique places to rent including a Civil War cabin. The land has tons of hiking trails, a labyrinth, a pond to fish, and a creek. It looks peaceful yet fun place for kids to run and play. The Ark has even featured in Southern Living Magazine.

Take a look at the fabulousness that is The Ark.

Stay In Totally Unique Ark Just North Of Nashville

Once my granddaughter sees this, we will be booking a trip. Book your stay at The Ark, HERE.

