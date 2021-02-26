Cooper Recalling 430,000 Truck Tires Due To Sidewall Bulges

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has just issued a massive recall that may affect the tires on your vehicle.

If you have Cooper Tires on your truck, you might want to take note of a massive recall involving more than 430,000 light truck tires. The recall comes after discovering that these tires can develop sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure, resulting in a crash.

According to ABC News, this recall covers several different Cooper Tires including Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires. ABC News did not specify what sizes of tires are affected by this recall, but did note that "several sizes" are impacted.

These tires, made between February 1, 2018 and December 1, 2019, can produce bulges that can cause a sidewall separation. This separation in the sidewall can then lead to the tires quickly losing air and increase the potential of a crash, according ABC News.

As of the time of this writing, Cooper Tires confirms that there have not been any death or injury claims, or property damage, due to the defect in the tires. However, this is something that you will definitely want to keep an eye on, as a defective tire can cause you serious problems on the roadways.

If you do have any of these Cooper Tire light truck tire models, you will be notified soon. Once you get that notification (most likely via mail), dealers will be able to replace your tires. These recalls usually come at no cost to the customer, so you'll be driving away with new tires...which might be much needed for some. This recall is said to start on March 25, so be on the look out for your notice.

(H/T- ABC News)

