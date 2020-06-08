Statewide Silver Alert for Missing Knox County Woman

The Indiana State Police as announced that a Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Vincennes woman.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Helen Watson, a 90 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Helen was last seen on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am, according to the Indiana State Police. She was last seen wearing a navy blue blouse, navy blue pants, and carrying a large black purse.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Helen Watson, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.