Ellis Park Reopens at Limited Capacity

Like all businesses considered "non-essential" when COVID-19 made its way across the Tri-State, Ellis Park was forced to close its doors to the public until government officials deemed the spread of the virus had slowed enough that hospitals would be able to properly handle any influx of cases they receive. The good news is that time has come, and the Henderson horse racing track can once again welcome visitors looking to have a little fun.

The park posted on their website over the weekend they will reopen to the public today (Monday, June 8th, 2020) at 33% capacity, the amount allowed by the current phase of Governor Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan for reopening the state.

While live horse racing at the track isn't scheduled to return until June 28th, what will be available to visitors starting today is Historical Horse Racing, which, according to Wikipedia, is an "electronic gambling system that allows players to bet on replays of horse races or dog races that have already been run." Also reopening will be areas in the Clubhouse, the main Game Floor, and Gardenia Room. The Dade Park Grill will also be open for food service at that time, however all bars will be closed for seating, but alcohol will still be available for purchase. Betting on horse races simulcast from around the country will start on Wednesday (June 10th, 2020).

When you return to the park, you will notice some differences as the facility works to meeting the necessary guidelines to promote social distancing. The first being that you'll receive a temperature screening at the gate before your able to enter. All employees will be screened daily as well. The following are the other changes the park is making to make sure everyone has a enjoyable, and more importantly, safe, gaming experience.

Gaming terminals reconfigured to keep players six feet apart with every third machine turned on. About 130 gaming terminals will be available for use.

Additional staff will be on hand to clean all the gaming terminals and the simulcast area.

Disinfectant wipes available for customers.

Once simulcast betting opens again on June 10th, tables will be spaced a minimum of six feet apart on the park's second floor. A limit on how many people can be in that area will also be in place in order to meet the 33% capacity requirement.

While not required, the park highly encourages guests to wear masks or facial coverings of some kind during their visit.

For more on the reopening plan, visit the Ellis Park website.