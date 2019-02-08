St. Jude Patient Colin fulfills Dream of Being Honorary Cop

At only 9 years old Colin had been through more than many adults, his bravery and strength will inspire you.

Colin Toland was a patient at St. Jude and battled brain cancer from the time he was only 2 years old. He had a dream of becoming a police officer, and when police in his hometown of Ithaca heard of Colin's dream they had a job opening just for him!

The had a day when Colin was sworn in by the Mayor of Ithaca and he came Officer Colin. Colin unfortunately lost his battle with brain cancer, but his dad recently spoke about their experience at St. Jude and he talked about with St. Jude they never had to worry about how they would pay for the medical bills, or Colin's care they only worried about Colin getting better. He credits St. jude with giving him and his family more time with Colin which is what is most important.

Stories like this are one of the many reasons we care so deeply about St. Jude. They're one of the many reasons we host our St. Jude Radiothon every year.

Please consider becoming a Partner in Hope by calling 1-800-372-4999 or text the word FIGHT to 785833 and click the link from St. Jude to donate.

Partners in Hope are the reason families like Colin's don't have to worry about paying for medical bills.