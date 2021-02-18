Special ‘Mars Doughnut’ Celebrates NASA’s Return to the Red Planet

On Thursday, February 18th, NASA's Perseverance Rover will attempt to land on Mars. On the very same day, landing on your face, will be a very limited-edition treat from Krispy Kreme. The special doughnut, only available on the 18th, resembles the red planet, and is named after the fourth rock from the sun.

According to Krispy Kreme, the other-worldly Mars Doughnut is a "Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs." The Mars Doughnut is only available while supplies last, and it's very possible it will sell out - so it may not be a bad idea to order yours now.

By the way...have you ever been to any of NASA's websites? They're pretty friggin' cool, especially the site for the Perseverance Rover mission. I'll be honest, I had no idea this thing was happening, or why it's happening. This is the official explanation from NASA...

The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life, which will advance NASA's quest to explore the past habitability of Mars. The rover has a drill to collect core samples of Martian rock and soil, then store them in sealed tubes for pickup by a future mission that would ferry them back to Earth for detailed analysis. Perseverance will also test technologies to help pave the way for future human exploration of Mars.

If you have an extra three minutes, I really suggest you watch this video from NASA. It explains more about the mission and this super-duper hi-tech rover. This stuff is mind blowing!

