EVSC’s Virtual Academy has a New Mascot – What will it Look Like?

This school year, the amount of students enrolled in Virtual Academy with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has increased significantly. Maybe that's why leaders decided it needed its own mascot this year!

Students were able to vote on which character they wanted to represent their school. They have chosen the Polar Bear! The vote was overwhelmingly the most popular option, and won by a landslide.

The mascot will be featured on their website and on spirit wear, but it won't be just any polar bear. The student have the opportunity to design artwork for it. There will be an elementary, middle and high school section in the art contest. All of the designs are due February 23, 2021 and voting will begin February 24, 2021. The winner will be announced March 1, 2021 at 8:00 A.M.

I have not heard of a name for the polar bear, so maybe that will be announced with the art contest.

This seems like a great project for my son Chase to take part in. He loves to draw, and he's very good at it. I will need to disguise this , so it doesn't seem like school work,

The Virtual Academy offers classes at many different levels, including Foundation, Literacy Advantage, Core, Honors and Advanced Placement. To ensure students are successful, teachers communicate regularly with each student and their families regarding the student's progress and students and parents meet with the teachers in face to face study sessions and progress reviews.