Evansville Otters Announce 2021 Season Plans with June 1st Home Opener

I don't know about you, but I am missing baseball season something fierce! To me, one of my favorite summertime activities is going to historic Bosse Field, having a cold beer in one hand and a baseball field hotdog in the other. That's the perfect Evansville summer night in my opinion. Unfortunately due to COVID in 2020 we didn't get to enjoy Otters games, but I'm hoping by summer 2021 we wil be able to enjoy live baseball once again.

Today the Evansville Otters announced their 2021 season schedule. their regular season begins on May 27th with their home opener on June 1st. I'm hoping by June 1st we'll be able to cheer on our Evansville Otters in person. The Otters will be hosting their opening game at Bosse Field against the Gateway Grizzlies. Check out their full season schedule, here.

Get our free mobile app

You can purchase season tickets the 2021 season, they start at $200 and go up to $460. You can find all the season ticket info here. Tickets are not yet available for individual games, but if you want to get your hands on tickets early, you can begin purchasing individual game tickets on April 1st, 2021. You can follow the Otters on Facebook, or keep an eye on EvansvilleOtters.com for more info.

I think it's so cool that we have the Evansville Otters playing their home games at historic Bosse Field. Did you know Bosse Field is one of the top 3 oldest ballparks in America? It comes in third just behind Fenway and Wrigley, and it's really cool that we have this awesome piece of baseball history right here in town.