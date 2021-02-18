Could You Live In This 476 Square Foot Indiana House? [PHOTOS]

It seems like everyone dreams of living in a big and spacious home. You know, like the ones you see on TV or listed for sale with several bedrooms and just as many bathrooms. The ones that a look like they've been professionally decorated by a high priced interior designer. But, bigger isn’t always better.

My husband and I are on the verge of becoming empty nesters. Our youngest son is eighteen and a senior in high school. We have discussed selling our home and building another home. When we think about the plans for the home, I would prefer to downsize. My husband, on the other hand, doesn't went to give up any space.

I have to admit that the trendy, tiny homes have piqued my interest. The idea of having just enough space and not too much is very appealing to me. Since I am not a fan of keeping things I don’t use and cleaning multiple bathroom, tiny homes seem perfect for me. I wonder if I should really live in one though.

While looking for unique properties on Zillow, I came across this 476 sq. ft. home in Bicknell, IN, that has been completely remodeled inside and out. The listing also includes three additional city lots. The estimated monthly payment for this home is $250 a month. That sounds amazing.

Take a look. Do you think you could live in a house this small?

Could You Live in a 476 Square Foot House?

I’m sold, now to convince my husband. If he thought quarantine was bad, wait until he has to share tiny house with me.

