Henderson County Animal Control Warns Dog Thefts are on the Rise

Henderson County Animal control put out a warning to pet owners on their Facebook page Monday (February 15th). They say that dog thefts are on the rise, and urge pet owners to be vigilant with their 4-legged family members.

Their Facebook post reads:

We aren't just being mean and the last thing on our minds is taking anyone's dog.( We pick up at least 5 stray dogs a week.) We are concerned about the well-being and safety of all animals. The sad truth is that animal theft is real. Most animal thefts are for resale of pure breeds or bait dogs for fighting. Even if you have a fenced yard, keep a watchful eye as if they were a human toddler. Be safe everyone. Ofc.KM

DOG THEFTS ARE MASSIVELY ON THE INCREASE PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE YOUR DOG UNATTENDED AT ANY TIME. Thieves are watching public areas waiting for the opportunity to steal your dogs.

Stealing dogs left outside shops and left in cars

stealing dogs from gardens, front drives, and kennels

Watching you walk your dog, they may follow you

Snatching dogs while they are being walked EVERY DOG HAS A VALUE WHETER FOR RESALE, RANSOM, BREEDING, OR BATING. Never leave your dog alone outside, even on your own property.

Do not let young children walk your dogs.

If you know an elderly person who has a dog, please try and walk with them.

Make sure your dog is microchipped and the details are up to date. Let's fight back against the thieves and make dog theft as difficult as possible for them!

Please make sure your pets are safe, not only from the threat of potentially being stolen, but also from things like the harsh weather conditions we've been dealing with the last few days. If you notice any suspicious activity contact your local authorities.

