You Can Stay at an Overnight Ghost Hunt at Haunted Missouri Penitentiary

If you've ever wanted to stay overnight and ghost hunt at a haunted location, here's your chance! The Missouri State Penitentiary was once dubbed the oldest operating prison west of the Mississippi. It was opened from 1836-2004, and in its 168 years operating it was home to some serious criminals, death row inmates, and even a gas chamber where 40 inmates were executed.

Ghost Hunts USA is setting up several overnight ghost hunts at the infamous penitentiary. The dates start in March and go through November, to see the list of all the dates, check their website, here. When you join in on the hunt you'll get to experience a ghost hunt with professionals. Here's what they say about the upcoming overnight ghost hunt on their Facebook event page:

The #haunted Missouri State Penitentiary is a haven for the paranormal. Our overnight Ghost Hunts at this location will definitely test your nerve as you explore this vast and daunting location. We have exclusive access to Death Row, Solitary Confinement, and the infamous Gas Chamber where 40 inmates were executed. Who are the lost souls that still make their presence known and are often seen wandering the dark halls of this abandoned penitentiary? Missouri State Penitentiary is one of the most haunted locations we have ever investigated. You too can witness the truly compelling activity that occurs within these hallowed walls. Your ghost hunt at Missouri State Penitentiary includes the following: Psychic Medium. Exclusive Access to the Gas Chamber. Exclusive Access to the most haunted areas. Ghost Hunting Vigils. Structured Vigils. Ghost Hunt with experienced Ghost Hunting Team. Use of our equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Meters. Private time to explore this location and to undertake your very own private vigils. Unlimited refreshments available throughout the night including: Coffee, Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Bottled Water

It cost $129 to join in on the hunt, which starts at 8:30PM and goes until 6AM. If you're brave enough you can c lick here to see dates and ticket info.