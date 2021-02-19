Multiple Houseboats On Fire At Patoka Lake

This morning, crews were called out to a massive houseboat fire at Patoka Lake.

Emergency crews are still on the scene at Hoosier Hills Marina at Patoka Lake where several houseboats have caught fire Friday morning. According to Hoosier Mills Marina, a houseboat caught fire earlier this morning, however there has not been any confirmation as to what started the fire as of yet.

As you can see in a video posted by the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page, this is a devastating scene from Hoosier Hills Marina. This appears to be a total loss for several houseboats docked there. It should be noted that Hoosier Hills Marina is completely separate from Patoka Lake Marina as they are located at different parts of Patoka Lake.

Eyewitness News reports that up to 11 boats have caught fire at Hoosier Hills Marina this morning and some of them were rather large houseboats.

Hoosier Hills Marina announced that due to the fires, the marina is currently closed. No one is to come in or near the marina as crews are working to put out the fire. Slip holders will be notified as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story and the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says that more information will be released as it becomes available. We will continue to update this post with the latest news.