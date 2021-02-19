I'll be the first to admit that dealing with the recent winter weather has been kind of a pain in the butt. My big issue is that everything takes longer. It takes longer to get dressed (gotta have layers), it takes longer to warm up my car, and it certainly takes longer to get/go anywhere. Having said that, I'll also be the first to admit that this kind of weather creates some really beautiful sites. I'm lucky enough to be one of the first to see how beautiful it is each day. Each morning at 4:30am, while I'm driving in to work, shivering and thinking about my day, I can't help but marvel at the landscapes that I see. The snow in our yards and on our trees is nearly perfect, still untouched by us humans.

I realize that the 'pain-in-the-butt-ness' may outweigh the beauty in all this snow, and that's completely fair - perhaps that's because we're too close to it. When we deal with something on a daily basis, seeing it up close and personal, it becomes easy to lose perspective. Sometimes, all it takes is seeing the world - or at least our little bubble - through someone else's eyes to give us back that perspective. I think this video does just that.

The video comes from JRL Local, a media & marketing agency in Evansville - it was filmed from February 15-16. The skillful drone pilot captures some really stunning images of our favorite spots covered in snow. We see all around downtown Evansville, including the riverfront and Haynie's corner, then we head west to Franklin Street. The footage of folks sledding at the Helfrich Hills golf course, with Mesker Park Zoo in the distance, is really neat Next, the drone shows us the beauty of the snow-covered Newburgh riverfront, before eventually flying over the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area (which might be my favorite footage).

The temperatures will soon creep back up above freezing, and before too long all the snow and ice will start to melt. Once that happens, we're gonna see less and less white snow, and before you know it, all we'll see is big, nasty, grey mess - so I say enjoy this while you can.

