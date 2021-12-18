Son of a Nutcracker, Buddy the Elf Takes Over Chicago Street

"The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear." One performer in Illinois did just that.

There are so many great lines from the movie Elf." It's a tradition that my family and I have to watch "Elf" every holiday season. Heck, even when it's not the holidays we watch that movie. It's just one of those that just put a smile on your face. Well, Buddy was seen in Chicago hopping along and waving at fellow Chicagoans.

This is a performer just spreading holiday cheer, but I swear he looks a lot like Will Ferrell. They even have curly hair and all. It's easy for anyone to dress up like Buddy and bring a little cheer to their city, town, or neighborhood.

Buddy has been in Quincy and the Tri-State area a few times, and I have a feeling he's going to make an appearance at Thankful Thursday's happing in DOwntown Quincy tonight.

