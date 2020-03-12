Portions of the Tri-State Under Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather Thursday

Warmer temperatures have been making their way to Tri-State over the past week or so indicating that spring is on the way (Hooray!). But, as we know all too well in this area, when warmer temperatures try to push the chill of winter out, things can get a little nasty. And it looks like that will be the case this afternoon and evening (Boo!).

According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, the entire Tri-State is under the risk of severe weather, with nearly everyone living south of I-64 being upgraded to an Enhanced risk. Wayne said on Twitter late Wednesday night that everyone is under the threat of "damaging winds, large hail, & tornadoes," however everyone south of the interstate could see the "potential for significant tornadoes."

The National Weather Service in Paducah says the storms are expected to roll into the western edge of their coverage area (southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, southwestern Kentucky) around noon, and continue through the Tri-State until approximately 10:00 p.m.

When we spoke to Ron Rhodes this morning, he gave us a more specific time frame, and what exactly we could be in store for.

Here's where the Enhanced risk stands on the National Weather Service's scale of severity.

(National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center)

Hopefully we get lucky and things won't get too bad. But, in case keeping our fingers crossed isn't enough to keep the nasty weather away, be prepared to get into a safe place in your home, or where you work. As always, if any tornado warnings are issued for the Tri-State, we'll simulcast coverage from our media partner, Eyewitness News.

[Source: National Weather Service / Wayne Hart]