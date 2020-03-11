Adopt a Lucky Dog This St. Patrick’s Day With Half Off Adoption Fees

The Humane Society of Henderson County is home to some lucky pups!

Humane Society of Henderson County

*Neko (pictured above) is one of the many dogs looking for their forever homes at the Humane Society of Henderson County. Here's his info on Petfinder.

The Humane Society of Henderson County (HSHC) is currently full. Unfortunately that is not a lucky situation, but March is a lucky month. In honor of St. Patrick's Day HSHC wants to help everyone get their own lucky dog, with half off adoption fees of dogs 1 year and older. This adoption event is taking place the week of St. Patrick's Day. This event is happening now, through March 20th. And hey, there's some lucky cats too! If you've been wanting to add a cat to your family, they're currently hosting $17 adoption fees for adult cats as well. Just make sure you show up wearing some green!

HSHC is located at 203 Drury Lane in Henderson. They're open Monday-Friday from 12P-6P and Saturdays from 9A-12P. If you aren't in a place to adopt a pet right now, please consider making a donation to HSHC by clicking here.