Indiana Bill Banning Drivers From Using Handheld Phones Passes

Indiana legislators gave their final approval of a proposal banning drivers from using handheld cell phones on Indiana roads.

This, of course, is an effort to help reduce distracted driving accidents on the roadways.

The bill allows drivers to only use hands-free or voice-operated technology as far as cell phones go, except in emergencies.

According to WFIE, the new law will come into effect in July, however any tickets issued as a result of this law will not result in points toward a driver's license suspension until July of 2021.

Drivers might want to start looking into hands-free devices ahead of this bill coming into effect. Some cars already come equipped with Bluetooth technology for hands-free cell phone use. Others will want to purchase a Bluetooth device like the ones below.