2020 Logan’s Promise Walk to Remember Set for This Saturday

2020 marks the fifth anniversary of Logan Brown's death after the car he was riding in on University Parkway near USI was struck by a drunk driver. The foundation his father Charles founded in his honor shortly thereafter, Logan's Promise, will celebrate his life, and those of others who have been taken far too soon as a result of drinking and driving, during their annual Walk to Remember on Saturday, March 14th.

This will be the sixth walk since Logan's passing. The inaugural walk took place a couple of months after his death on March 14th, 2015, and has been held every March since.

As always, this year's walk will begin at West Terrace Elementary School at 8000 West Terrace Drive on Evansville's west side. The event will begin at Noon with walk registration, and will feature opportunities to reflect on those who have lost their lives at the hands of an impaired driver before the walk begins at 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided after the walk, along with educational activities on the effects drugs and alcohol have on your motor skills, a silent auction, and more.

Participation in the walk is $25 per person with proceeds from the silent auction benefiting the Logan's Promise mission of bringing an end to drunk driving.