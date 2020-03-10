Princeton, Indiana Declares March 10th as ‘Jackie Young Day’

I'm just saying, if we can have a random, oddly specific day like "National Blueberry Popover Day" (that is today by the way), then we certainly can, and should have a day to honor one of the most talented basketball players from southern Indiana.

The city of Princeton, IN has proclaimed that today, March 10th, is JACKIE YOUNG DAY, recognizing the young woman who dominated girls basketball while playing at Princeton High School. JY went on to play for the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame and is now a key member of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces franchise.

The JY5 Fanpage on Facebook is asking folks to share pictures they may have with the talented hoopster.