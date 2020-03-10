Deaconess Creates Online Resource for Coronavirus Information

You can't turn on a TV, or look at your phone without seeing something about the coronavirus. The illness has spread quickly around the world in a short amount of time, leading to over 100,000 of infected people, including a few thousands who unfortunately have passed away as a result of the virus. With that said, there have been no reports of the virus making its way to the Tri-State as of this writing. However, Deaconess Health System knows residents in the area are concerned it could make its way here, and have set up an online resource packed full of information to help you be prepared in the event it does.

Their COVID-19 Resources for Patients features the signs and symptoms of the virus, along with who is at higher risk of complications from the illness, and links to the Centers for Disease Control, the Indiana Department of Health, and Vanderburgh County Department of Health websites.

The resource also provides a phone number to call allowing you to talk with a nurse anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, if you're not feeling well and may be concerned you've contracted the virus. The goal of the hotline is to prevent a large amount of people flooding their facilities thinking they have the coronavirus, when it could easily be something else with similar symptoms.

If you'd prefer to speak with a medical professional face-to-face, they're also offering live video visits for free. You can find the resource page here.

[Source: Deaconess Health System]