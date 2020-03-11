‘Kids Bowl Free’ Program is Back: Sign Up Now for Summer 2020

Trying to fill summer day with activities can get expensive. Thanks to Kids Bowl Free, your kids ages 2-15 can bowl 2 free games every day this summer May 18, 2020 - August 31, 2020. This program is offered at Showplace Family Entertainment Center (FEC) in Newburgh. This free bowling offer is valid Monday - Thursday 11:00 A.M-10:00 P.M. Simply fill out this Form, and you can choose to get weekly reminders about your free bowling coupons or download their app.

This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for 2 free games each day of the KBF program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with the schools and organizations.

After you register, you will have the option of purchasing a family pass, so that you or older siblings can bowl 2 games per day, along with the free child for a one-time payment of $29.95. The family pass is good for 4 adults.

This offer does not include the $3.99 shoe rental per person. I'm seriously considering buying bowling shoes for my family. If we take advantage of the free bowling a few times every week, it will be worth it. Not to mention the fact that sharing sweaty shoes is kind of gross. Here are some cute ones that I found on Amazon.