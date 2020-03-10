Logan’s Promise Covering Lyft Rides Home March 14th – 22nd

March 14th marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Logan Brown. The Reitz High School student was travelling with friends on University Parkway when a drunk driver driving the wrong way struck the car they were riding. In the wake of his death, his father, Charles, started Logan's Promise to put an end to drinking and driving by raising awareness on the impact accidents like the one his son was involved in has not only on the victim's family, but the community as a whole. One way they work toward achieving their first goal is through their Safe Ride Program which they're once again offering beginning this Saturday (March 14th, 2020).

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. and continuing until 3:00 a.m. every night through Sunday, March 22nd, residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties can use the promo code, loganspromise1, when ordering a ride home from Lyft and Logan's Promise will cover the cost up to $25. Something important to note, the service will ONLY TAKE YOU HOME! It is not designed to be your personal party hopper.

One more thing to keep in mind, like cab drivers, Lyft drivers are essentially independent contractors, so remember to throw them a couple of bucks as a way to say thanks for getting you home.