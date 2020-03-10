Cabins and Fun Activities at Wilstem Wildlife Park
Sure, you can stay at a hotel, but, seriously consider staying in a cabin at the Wilstem Wildlife Park in Paoli, Indiana near French Lick.
During a recent getaway weekend, my hubby and I stayed upstairs at the Stemle Carriage House and loved it there. It's everything we needed and gave us a little more privacy compared to staying at the hotels nearby. The room offered a king-size bed and one sofa sleeper, fully equipped kitchen, shower, heart-shaped whirlpool, gas fireplace, TV, and DVD. So, if you're considering a romantic weekend for 2, this is perfect!
Need more than 1 room? They also offer other lodging including cabins with two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and five bedrooms or more.
If you're considering a family getaway, definitely check out the Wilstem Wildlife Park with a variety of animal encounters:
- elephant
- giraffe
- grizzly bears
- lemurs
- kangaroos (roos and crew)
- sloth educational encounter
- exclusive encounters
USA TODAY named Wilstem Ranch as one of the Top 10 places to get up close and personal w/America's largest animals.
They've got some other not-too-big animals like this little 'roo that hopped over to see us at the Wilstem Wildlife Park.
Other activities include:
- Zipline Tours
- Horseback Riding
- Side-by-Side ATV Tours
- Safari Drive-Thru (coming this Spring)
Just down the road, you can take the kids to Big Splash Adventure Indoor Water Park; visit the shops and restaurants at the historical West Baden Springs Hotel and French Lick Hotel; a little further down the road is Patoka Lake where you can rent a boat, go fishing, and more! The opportunities and fun are endless!
Here's this gorgeous covered bridge you'll cross over into the Wilstem Wildlife Park/cabins/adventures.