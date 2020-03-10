Cabins and Fun Activities at Wilstem Wildlife Park

Sure, you can stay at a hotel, but, seriously consider staying in a cabin at the Wilstem Wildlife Park in Paoli, Indiana near French Lick.

During a recent getaway weekend, my hubby and I stayed upstairs at the Stemle Carriage House and loved it there. It's everything we needed and gave us a little more privacy compared to staying at the hotels nearby. The room offered a king-size bed and one sofa sleeper, fully equipped kitchen, shower, heart-shaped whirlpool, gas fireplace, TV, and DVD. So, if you're considering a romantic weekend for 2, this is perfect!

Stemle Carriage House Wilstem Wildlife Park 2020; credit Deb Turner

Stemle Carriage House Wilstem Wildlife Park 2020; credit Deb Turner

Need more than 1 room? They also offer other lodging including cabins with two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and five bedrooms or more.

If you're considering a family getaway, definitely check out the Wilstem Wildlife Park with a variety of animal encounters:

elephant

giraffe

grizzly bears

lemurs

kangaroos (roos and crew)

sloth educational encounter

exclusive encounters

USA TODAY named Wilstem Ranch as one of the Top 10 places to get up close and personal w/America's largest animals.

They've got some other not-too-big animals like this little 'roo that hopped over to see us at the Wilstem Wildlife Park.

Kangaroo at Wilstem Wildlife Park; credit Deb Turner

Other activities include:

Just down the road, you can take the kids to Big Splash Adventure Indoor Water Park; visit the shops and restaurants at the historical West Baden Springs Hotel and French Lick Hotel; a little further down the road is Patoka Lake where you can rent a boat, go fishing, and more! The opportunities and fun are endless!

Here's this gorgeous covered bridge you'll cross over into the Wilstem Wildlife Park/cabins/adventures.

Covered Bridge into Wilstem Wildlife Park, Paoli, IN; credit Deb Turner