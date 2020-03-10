Cabins and Fun Activities at Wilstem Wildlife Park

Stemle Carriage House at Wilstem Wildlife Park, Paoli, IN; credit Deb Turner

Sure, you can stay at a hotel, but, seriously consider staying in a cabin at the Wilstem Wildlife Park in Paoli, Indiana near French Lick.  

During a recent getaway weekend, my hubby and I stayed upstairs at the Stemle Carriage House and loved it there. It's everything we needed and gave us a little more privacy compared to staying at the hotels nearby. The room offered a king-size bed and one sofa sleeper, fully equipped kitchen, shower, heart-shaped whirlpool, gas fireplace, TV, and DVD.  So, if you're considering a romantic weekend for 2, this is perfect!

Stemle Carriage House Wilstem Wildlife Park 2020; credit Deb Turner
Stemle Carriage House Wilstem Wildlife Park 2020; credit Deb Turner

Need more than 1 room? They also offer other lodging including cabins with two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and five bedrooms or more.  

If you're considering a family getaway, definitely check out the Wilstem Wildlife Park with a variety of animal encounters:

  • elephant
  • giraffe
  • grizzly bears
  • lemurs
  • kangaroos (roos and crew)
  • sloth educational encounter
  • exclusive encounters

USA TODAY named Wilstem Ranch as one of the Top 10 places to get up close and personal w/America's largest animals.

They've got some other not-too-big animals like this little 'roo that hopped over to see us at the Wilstem Wildlife Park.

Kangaroo at Wilstem Wildlife Park; credit Deb Turner

Other activities include:

Just down the road, you can take the kids to Big Splash Adventure Indoor Water Park; visit the shops and restaurants at the historical West Baden Springs Hotel and French Lick Hotel; a little further down the road is Patoka Lake where you can rent a boat, go fishing, and more!  The opportunities and fun are endless!

Here's this gorgeous covered bridge you'll cross over into the Wilstem Wildlife Park/cabins/adventures.

Covered Bridge into Wilstem Wildlife Park, Paoli, IN; credit Deb Turner
