Free Gardening Programs Offered by the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardener Association

Flowers are springing up around the Tri-State and the trees are budding, too. It's that time of year for planting and SWIMGA is offering some free gardening classes!

Every second Saturday from April through October there will be free programs at the Master Gardeners Display Garden starting at 9 am through the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardener Association.

SWIMGA Free gardening programs

Save the date for Saturday, May 2nd for the "Tri State’s Largest Indoor Plant Sale” at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

For more details, visit SWIMGA.org and SWIMGA on Facebook.