Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library

The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?

The Haunting of Willard Library

As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!

A Spooky Movie Double Feature With Fun for the Whole Family

To celebrate Halloween, Willard Library will be hosting a really cool event that has something for the entire family. You can hang out at the most haunted location in the are and let the kiddos trick or treat while enjoying food trucks, and a spooky movie double feature, Hocus Pocus and Psycho!

The event begins on October 28th at 4 PM, and continues all evening long.

Here is what Willard Library has to say about the event:

8:15: The festivities begin at 4:00PM with floor by floor trick-or-treating inside of Willard Public Library. Then at 5:30PM outside, food trucks The Grilled Cheese Queen, Chino Taco and Sweet Dreams À La Mode along with the beer garden (age 21+) will open. At approximately 6:15PM, our first movie of the night, Hocus Pocus will begin. Psycho, the second movie of our double feature will begin shortly after Hocus Pocus.