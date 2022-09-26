First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.

Salvage Candy, located on South Weinbach Avenue, first shared a photo of the dog just before 11:00 AM Saturday morning asking their followers if the animal looked familiar to anyone. The dog was pictured eating from a bowl of food provided by the business and was wearing what appeared to be an electric fence collar. They were unsure how or when the dog showed up on the property at the time of the post.

Surveillance Video Shows the Dog Being Tossed by an Unknown Individual

That changed later in the day after employees reviewed surveillance video from the night before and discovered the disturbing way the innocent pup landed on their doorstep.

The video they shared on their Facebook page around 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon shows what appears to be a white or light-colored sports car (possibly a Dodge Charger) parked in front of the building. A male wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and some type of hat steps out of the car and then reaches back into the vehicle to grab the dog, which looks like it's in a reusable shopping bag. After taking a few steps away from the car, the individual then tosses the bag hard enough that it flies out of the camera's view. As he returns to the car to look for something, the dog walks into the right-hand side of the camera's view. Take a look.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to watch.

Look, I understand you may get to a point where you no longer want to care for an animal. But obviously, there are far better ways to get rid of a pet you no longer want than dumping it on someone else's property under the cloak of darkness. There are plenty of animal rescues in the area where you can surrender an area. Apparently, this piece of trash didn't care.

According to Evansville city code, the fine for abandoning an animal or public or private property carries a $500 fine. I have to think that since there's video evidence this person threw the dog, there's a chance a charge of animal cruelty could be added if this person is caught which adds another $500 fine if it's a first offense.

If you have any information on who this person may be, contact the Evansville Police Department's Humane Unit at (812) 436-7896 or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

In case you're wondering, in the post with the video, Salvage Candy says the dog is safe and at a good home. Hopefully, it can find someone who give it a good home permanently soon.

[Source: Salvage Candy on Facebook]