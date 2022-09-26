This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.

You Can Really Never Have Enough Pizza Options

I know I heard some grumbles as you read that headline. That might've been your stomach, because you haven't had all of the pizza options in the world yet - Ha. But for real, I love hearing about new pizza spots, even the mobile ones.

Mother Truckers Pizzeria - Food Truck + Catering

If you haven't been to R'z Cafe in Ft. Branch, you are missing out on some great home cooking, desserts, and a fun atmosphere. Now, the owners dropped a tease about pizza way back in January, and now they are hoping for a 'Record Year' with Mother Truckers Pizzeria. In their sample menu, it's clear that they are serious Eric Church fans. If you know, you know. They are currently booking events and catering.

R'z Cafe and Catering Company R'z Cafe and Catering Company loading...

Harmony Pizza

if you thought that there was already a pizza spot at 1101 Harmony Way, you're not wrong. The former Twisted Tomato location has been painted one solid color, and is now Harmony Pizza. The phone number is still the same.

Harmony Pizza Harmony Pizza loading...

Ghost Quesadilla West Becomes A Sports Pub

Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. When we reopen on Thursday, we’ll be opening as Ghost Sports Pub and will have a complete new pub menu including hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil, and a variety of amazing sandwiches and more. We’ll be 21-and over daily after 4PM, any age from 11-4 Monday - Friday. We’ll also have pool tables, dart boards and more. We will not offer our traditional ghost Quesadilla menu, that will only be available in Newburgh after today. We’ll still have the Sunday ticket for football and it will be full service! I’ll post the menu this week. Thank you and I appreciate everyone’s support!!

New Life For The Kennel Club - Los Alfaro’s

Los Alfaro’s is now operating out of the old Kennel Club location which used to be a private club. Los Alfaro’s is open for the general public. Offering an elegant sit down dining experience for the entire family with options for private weddings, corporate events, birthdays, wedding showers, baby showers, etc.

Get our free mobile app

Pizza and Steaks From a Food Truck?

Oh yes, you are not dreaming. Joey Za’s food truck will be serving up South Philly inspired Pizza and Cheese Steaks to Evansville, Indiana and surrounding areas beginning in October.

joey za's pizza cheesesteaks menu joey za's pizza cheesesteaks menu loading...

10 Ghost Kitchens Hiding in Evansville Restaurants Basically, if you own a restaurant, adding a Ghost Kitchen is a great way to add income and give customers something new. Open your favorite food app like; GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Door Dash, and you will see restaurants to choose from that you didn't even know we had here.

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!