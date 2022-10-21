Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
Good Bye Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets
This black and white video is not the announcement of new food truck goodies. It is actually a goodbye with a surprise ending.
Ok, yes, we won't see that shiny black truck full of smash burgers and beignets, but anytime you get a hankering for their unique eats, you can head over to Mt. Carmel, IL.
Brick and Mortar Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets
If you are familiar with Famous J's Drive-Thru, then you already know their location.
623 N Market St, Mount Carmel, IL
Serving in Evansville, Indiana Friday, October 14, 2022
Evansville! We will see you tomorrow at Myriad Brewing Company starting at 430pm!
We will be bringing our Pumpkin Spice Beignets! Yum!
The 25 Patty Challenge
Once Two Farmers moves into their new location, I wonder if they will keep this crazy challenge. I mean, they have to, right?
If you want to treat/test your stomach to a patty challenge, just send them a Facebook message. It will cost you $68.25 and you'll want to stock up on your favorite antacid.
- Must stay seated - No standing
- No throwing up - This is an automatic disqualification
- You have 1 Hour