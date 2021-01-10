Love Beignets, But Hate Wearing the Mess? You Need this Shirt!

I fell in love with Beignets the last time we stayed at the Walt Disney World Port Orleans resort. It has a New Orleans vibe and one of the restaurants offered the Mickey Beignets. This simple fried pastry is covered in delicious powdered sugar. Walking around covered in powdered sugar isn't very cute. But, I found a solution for this first world problem.

Popeyes recently opened a restaurant on my side of town, in front of Meijer, so I was scrolling through their menu. I've never eaten at a Popeyes...Shocking right? So, I had no idea that they have Beignets. I've waited in line for at least 45 minutes to get my fix from Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets. Now that I know I can just order online & have them delivered is dangerous information.

POPEYES CHOCOLATE BEIGNETS

As delicious as the Beignet is, it's a bit messy to eat. There is no way to contain the powdered sugar. If you're doing it right, you will be covered in it, after just one bite. To make these treats acceptable to eat in public without looking a mess, Popeyes sells a Beignet Camo for $35.

POPEYES BEIGNETS CAMO SHIRT

The sweatshirt looks like it's already sprinkled with powdered sugar as the design. Thus, allowing you to gobble down Beignets without the worry of looking like a mess. Now, if they could at seat covers to the collection, that would be pretty sweet.