Home Decor Items Every ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fan Needs This Halloween

"Hocus Pocus 2" comes out this Friday, September 30th, and you might want to add to the excitement with these home decor items this year.

"Hocus Pocus" is a Halloween classic. Ever since the movie came out in 1993, fans have gone "amok" over the film. It's one of those movies that you HAVE to watch multiple times this time of year. We all know the story, so I won't bore you with those details. However, if you're a fan of the movie, more is on the way.

As you know, the highly anticipated, and long-awaited, sequel comes out this Friday. "Hocus Pocus 2" will be premiering on Disney+ on September 30, and fans couldn't be more excited. The sequel to one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time will see all three of the original Sanderson Sisters returning after the original was released nearly 30 years ago. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise their roles to wreak havoc over the children of Salem. According to IMDb, "Hocus Pocus 2" is about:

Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

I imagine that with the release of the sequel, fans will be even more crazed over the "Hocus Pocus" season, AKA Halloween. They might even want to center their indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations around the movies. So, I searched Amazon for hours to find some of the coolest and best home decor that the ultimate "Hocus Pocus" fan can put on display. I think you will love these. You don't have to wait another year to get your hands on these. Order your favorites just in time for this year's Halloween fun! You've got plenty of time to get these shipped to you and put on display inside or outside of your home.

30 Home Decorations Every "Hocus Pocus" Fan Needs "Hocus Pocus" is one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time. Here are some items you might want to get on Amazon to decorate your home with all things "Hocus Pocus"!

