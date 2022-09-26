Evansville Animal Control in Need of Old Newspapers for Cat Cages

Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.

Evansville Animal Care & Control Accepting Newspaper Donations

The department recently posted on Facebook that it is running low on old newspapers it uses to line the cages of the cats in their care. So, if you have any laying around, they'll gladly take them off your hands. Donations can be dropped off anytime at the shelter near the corner of First Avenue and Uhlhorn Street across from Goodwill during regular business hours (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays; 10:00 AM - 5:45 PM Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

Evansville Animal Care & Control Adoption Fees

Most, if not all, of the animals currently under the care of the shelter, are available for adoption. So, when you stop by to drop off your newspaper donation, take a look around, you may just find your next forever friend. Since we're on the subject of cats, the adoption fee is $100. However, that includes a microchip, vaccines, spay/neuter, and a city license. Dogs are $120 which also includes the aforementioned microchip vaccines, spay or neutering, and city license. You can find the complete breakdown of adoption fees on the city's website.

