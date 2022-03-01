Why You Should Be Saying ‘Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit’ On First Day of Each Month

When I think of rabbits, I think of easter and good luck. Both involve my Grandma Morgan.

My grandma would put together epic Easter egg hunts. She would always instruct us that the Easter bunny his them and he was a cunning little guy who could find the very best hiding places.

As far as good luck, grandma always carried a rabbits foot around in her pocket. A real rabbit's foot. A real rabbit's foot that was fresh, not on a key chain. I know, shocking. It was a different time. She always would say sh carried it for good luck.

I thought of these two things as soon as a listener brought up a first day of the month, good luck superstition that involves rabbits.

First, I wondered why rabbits are good luck

Thanks to iPublishing, I got the answer.

Rabbits are considered lucky in many cultures. A bunny in the wild is seen as a positive omen because of this, and seeing one or having one cross your path is considered lucky. Good luck in love, family, and finances are all associated with seeing a rabbit.

Supposedly, if you say the word rabbit, two to three times, at the beginning of the month, you will have good luck for the entire month.

Where did the phrase rabbit rabbit come from?

To figure out where this saying and superstition actually came from, I found an answer on the Farmer's Almanac.

During World War II, British fighter pilots were known to say “white rabbits” for luck every day—not just the first day of the month. Other variations of this superstition include saying “rabbit” three times in a row rather than just two.

Where did the phrase rabbit rabbit originally come from?

When you hear someone talk about a phrase like this one as a way to bring luck to your month, you wonder where the thought began. DIctionary.com had the best answer.

Where did rabbit rabbit come from? According to the Farmers' Almanac, the phrase goes back to at least 1909, when a British periodical featured a girl who said “Rabbits!” on the first day of each month for good luck. President Roosevelt also reportedly rabbited every month without fail.

The only reason I bring any of this about rabbits and the first day of the month is because Mary brought it up and I had no idea what she was talking about. Listen.



No, no, no, you don't have to dress up like rabbits, just SAY rabbit two or three times. Good luck!

