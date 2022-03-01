Downtown Evansville’s Annual Sidewalk Sale to Return May 2022

Spring is almost here! We are only a couple of weeks away from turning our clocks forward and that means longer days with sunsets that don't go down until after 7 pm. I don't know about you but I am ready for it!

One of my favorite events that take place in the spring is the annual sidewalk sale hosted by Downtown Evansville. It is always so cool to stroll along Main Street to see everything for sale at "Evansville's longest street sale."

Organized by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, the event will span Main Street from Second Street to Sixth Street with vendors stretched end to end occupying 20-foot x 10-foot booth spaces.

When & Where?

Taking place in Downtown Evansville, the event will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 am until 2 pm and will stretch four blocks of Evansville's Main Street.

What Can You Find?

In addition to the vendors, many of the local shops and restaurants will be open for businesses as well. You'll be able to find everything from handmade jewelry and soaps to hand-poured candles, floral arrangements and artisan dog treats, and everything in between.

Can I Rent a Booth Space?

If you are interested in occupying one of the booth spaces as a vendor, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District would love to hear from you.

The event takes place outdoors and will be appropriately socially distanced. Participants must provide their own tables to sell their items. Electric will not be provided and generators are prohibited. This event is open to all types of vendors and individuals who make or sell their own items.

How Much Is Booth Rental?

The cost to rent one of the 20-foot by 10-foot booth spaces is just $25 and must be paid by Friday, April 29, 2022.

Where Does the Fee Go?

The money collected for booth rental spaces is used for advertising to help promote the event.

What If I Live or Work Downtown? Do I Have to Pay?

Businesses and residents that are within the boundaries of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District can reserve a 20-foot by 10-foot booth space at no cost.

What About the Money I Make from My Sales?

Vendors and participants in the sidewalk sale keep 100% of their sales. The only money collected by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are the fees for booth registration.

Count Me In! How Do I Sign Up?

Sign up for a booth space here.