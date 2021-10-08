Vanderburgh Prosecutor’s Office Hosting ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ Trick-or-Treating Event at Bosse Field

It's trick-or-treating season, and the kids know that means candy, tons and tons of candy. As a parent, you're likely looking for places or events you can take them where they not only get their weight in candy but where they can be safe doing so as well. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office in partnership with South Bend, Indiana-based non-profit, 525 Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), is giving you and the kids both during their upcoming "Say Boo to Drugs" trick-or-treating event at Bosse Field on Evansville's north side.

The event will feature several local vendors handing out candy and other knick-knacks while also providing both parents and kids information on the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

"Say Boo to Drugs" will happen on Tuesday, October 26th (2021) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Put the kids in their costumes and make sure to bring a bag to all haul all that candy home.

About 525 Foundation

The 525 Foundation is a relatively new non-profit organization having been founded in 2017. It was started by Becky Savage and her husband Mike after the deaths of their sons, Nick and Jack. According to their website, both boys died while attending graduation parties on June 14th, 2015 after complications from mixing alcohol and opioids. Nick was only 19 and Jack was only 18. The number, "525" represents their high school hockey team jersey numbers, 5 and 25.

In the wake of their untimely and tragic deaths, Becky and Mike pledged to do everything in their power to make sure no other family had to endure the pain and suffering they did. They've appeared on the Today Show, and Becky has spoken in front of Congress about the dangers of opioids.

To learn more about 525 Foundation and its mission, visit 525Foundation.org.

