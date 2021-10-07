Silent Auction Fundraiser Set Up for Posey Co. Deputy Shot While on Duty in September

You likely know the story as it was a top headline in the Tri-State the moment it happened. But, in case you don't, Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Hicks was injured in the line of duty while making a welfare check in New Harmony at the home of on former New Harmony Town Marshall and reserve deputy, Paul Wiltshire on September 18th. As Deputy Hicks and the current New Harmony Town Marshall approached the home, Wiltshire began shooting at the two. Hicks sustained an injury to his head and was transported to Deaconess Hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery. While his prognosis is heading in the right direction, he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, according to the Posey County FOP.

To help Deputy Hicks and his family with the expenses that have been piling up while he recovers, the FOP has set up a silent auction set to run from Sunday, October 11th through Tuesday, October 19th. The auction will be hosted through the Curran-Miller Auction/Realty website and will feature over 140 items for you to bid on donated by local businesses and individuals.

All the money raised from the auction will go directly to Deputy Hicks and his family.

Other Fundraising Options

This isn't the first effort the Posey County FOP has made to raise funds for Deputy Hicks. Days after he sustained his injury, a fund for the public to donate to was created. You can still donate to that fund through Venmo (@POCOFOP), or by mailing a check directly to Lodge 133 at the following address:

Posey County F.O.P. Lodge 133

P.O. Box 611

Mt. Vernon, IN 47620

Donations are also being accepted at all Evansville Teachers Credit Union locations. Simply let them know the donation is for the Posey County FOP in name of Deputy Hicks.

[Source: Posey County FOP on Facebook]

