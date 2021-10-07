They are one of the most famous and entertaining teams in the country. The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Spread Game Tour to Owensboro. The kids will love this! Tickets are available today with a special presale code.

Have you ever seen the Harlem Globetrotters in person? OMG! They're so much fun.

Who remembers when the great Wilt "The Stilt" Chamberlain played for the Globetrotters in the late '50s? It's hard to believe that the team was put together in 1926 and has been entertaining fans for decades. In 2002 they were even inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame which is an incredible honor. Do you remember in 2000 at the Final Four when Michael "Wild Thing" Wilson set a world record dunking on a 12-foot hoop? I believe the record still stands today. The Harlem Globetrotters are not only hilarious performers, but they are super athletic.

I remember sitting in front of the television in the '70s watching the Harlem Globetrotters cartoon on CBS and watching them perform on ABC's Wide World of Sports with my Dad. It was family entertainment at its finest!

Get ready because The Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on October 12th, 2021 at 10 AM and the price starts at $23 plus applicable fees.

You can get early tickets with this special presale code: PREVENUE

You can also see the game from the Globetrotters' Bench. The ticket includes one seat on the bench with the team, backstage meet & greet (photo/autograph opportunity), replica jersey, Tour program, Sharpie lanyard (merchandise items distributed upon arrival). These tickets are available to purchase today!

