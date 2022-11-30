Brand New Harlem Globetrotter World Tour Coming to Evansville in 2023

For nearly 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining and amazing fans all over the world. You don't have to be a fan of basketball or know the first thing about it in order to enjoy the Globetrotters. Even the most casual observer can appreciate the skill and athleticism it takes to do what they do out on the court. Luckily for us, the Globetrotters have made regular stops here in the Tri-State, and we just learned that the trend will continue in 2023.

Globetrotters 2023 World Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with games like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

Speaking of the Generals

The Generals are a talented group of ball players, there's no question about that - they just can't seem to catch a break. This poor team hasn't beaten the Globetrotters since 1971. I did the math for you - that's a 51-year losing streak. Ouch! Nonetheless, they come out every night determined to get a win. Will 2023 be the year they break the streak? Maybe it'll happen in Evansville.

The Globetrotters in Evansville

As the Harlem Globetrotters approach their 100th anniversary, they are setting out on an all-new world tour that will make a stop at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville on Monday, January 16th. Tickets are on sale now and are available at the Ford Center ticket office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

