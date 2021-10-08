Google Tool Will Help You Pick The Perfect Halloween Costume This Year

Halloween will be here before you know it. Do you already know what you're going to dress up as this year? If not, Google can help.

Whether you're a kid or an adult, finding the right Halloween costume can be a difficult decision sometimes. There are so many options. Do you dress up as something funny, scary, or even cute? For me, I try to top what I did the year before. It's typically a funny costume based on someone from a movie or TV show. Each year, I find myself debating on what to dress up as. This year is no different. I am stumped. If you're in the same boat, there's a tool on Google that you can use to help you decide what to dress up as for Halloween.

Google's Costume Wizard

Google has a feature that not a lot of people know about even though it has been around since 2019. It's called "Costume Wizard," and its goal is to help you find the perfect costume for Halloween. It is really easy to use too.

How To Use Google's Costume Wizard

Costume Wizard has four different options that you can fine-tune to get to the type of costume you'd like to wear. The first option you'll see is "Spookiness Level", which you can adjust on a scale from zero to 100. Then, you'll see that you have the option to choose between "classic" or "modern" costumes. Next to that, there's a button that will let you pick between a costume that is trending nationally or locally in your area. Finally, you can select your desired "Uniqueness" level based on another scale from zero to 100.

Once you've made those adjustments, simply hit "Submit" and see what costume idea pops up for you. Also, feel free to play around with this tool because it could give you a few different ideas. However, if you don't get any costume ideas that you like from this Costume Wizard, you can also click on the "Top Costumes" button at the top right corner of the page to see what costumes are trending for more inspiration.

If you want to give Costume Wizard a try, click here. Then, click on "Costume Wizard" in the top left corner to get started.

