Classes Canceled for South Gibson Schools Friday 10/8/21

A lot of our schools in the Evansville area are out of class today for Fall Break. Students in South Gibson Schools are not in class today (Friday, October 8, 2021) for their safety.

No school in SGSC on 10/8/21. Dr. Humbaugh stated due to an abundance of caution, it is in the best interest of our students.

According to the Gibson County News & Talk Facebook page, police have been searching for a fugitive since last night.

