Get Ready for Boo at the St. Louis Zoo

The St. Louis Zoo is gearing up for one of their most popular events (that I am planning on attending), Boo at the Zoo. Here's everything you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are on sale now for Boo at the Zoo, the event will kick off October 15 and run through the 31st. You can purchase your tickets at stlzoo.org/boo. Tickets are fairly priced so that everyone can attend. Zoo members are $9.95 (ages 2 - and up); non-members: $10.95 (ages 2 - and up), and children under 2 are free. You must buy your tickets online, and schedule a time to head to the zoo, as there will be no tickets sold at the gate entrance.

There will be a few time options when buying tickets on when you can enter the event. The staggered times are 5 pm to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. (the event ends at 8:30 p.m. Last admittance is at 8 p.m.). You are asked to arrive at your reserved time slot, and once you enter you can stay as long as you want. This is a family-friendly event and there will be nothing scary set up during Boo at the Zoo. New this year, zoo-goers can enjoy Dinoroarus in the glorious (and non-gory-ous) glow of Halloween decorations, teeming with opportunities to snap a dino-themed selfie.

A few other things you will be able to enjoy include:

Awesome decorations throughout the Zoo, including Skeleton Soiree, Monster Mash, Flutter Forest, Pirate Pointe, and Halloween Town.

See strolling entertainers and stage shows.

Take a rollicking ride on the Zooline Railroad

Savor special fall-themed menu items, available for purchase.

Participants are encouraged to wear family-friendly Halloween costumes (costume masks are not permitted for any age) and make sure you bring your camera. There will be plenty of opportunities to take pictures in front of ghosts, pumpkins, Frankenstein, or mummies.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.