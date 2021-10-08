Evansville Public Library Partners With EVSC to Provide FREE Tutoring for Students

This should come as really good, or maybe even great, news for parents of middle and high students in the EVSC (Evansville Vanderburg School Corporation). It would seem that the days of us parents trying to help our kids with their homework are over. Thanks to a new partnership between the EVSC and the EVPL (Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library), students in grades 6-12 can now receive free online tutoring.

How to Access the FREE Online Tutoring

Taking advantage of this great resource is easy. Students just need to follow these three simple steps to get started.

Go to tutor.com/evansville and enter your library card number. (If you don't know your number, contact your school's media aide.) Create or sign in to your free Tutor.com account. Click on "Connect with a Tutor."

Once signed in, your student will have access to content experts that will provide help with homework, help to improve their writing skills, help students study for a test, and more. Students can expect to get really quick responses, both audio and visual, from these online tutors, usually within just a couple of minutes.

If you've ever tried to help your kid(s) with their homework, you know how challenging it can be (for us parents), for a couple of reasons.

Schools don't teach things the way they used to. The methods are way different and more complicated. Our kids are way more advanced than we were at their age. I think they're learning calculus in kindergarten these days. How are we supposed to keep up with that?! I'm exaggerating just a wee bit.

Truth be told, I couldn't tell you the last time I was able to be of any help to my kids in regards to their school work - they don't even bother asking me anymore.

