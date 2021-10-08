Pics and Video of Abraham Lincoln’s Home in Springfield, Illinois

There is obviously no lack of Abraham Lincoln history in Springfield, Illinois. If you've never had the opportunity to visit, there's a new video and picture share of what Lincoln's home was like before he began his time as President.

This video walkthrough is of Abraham Lincoln's home he lived with his family for 23 years in the early to mid-1800's. Many of the furnishings are original to Lincoln's time.

Here are some picture highlights from this walking tour.

Pictures of Lincoln's Home in Springfield, Illinois

Abraham Lincoln moved into this home in 1844 as the official Wikipedia page states:

The historic-site house at 413 South Eighth Street at the corner of Jackson Street, bought by Lincoln and his wife in 1844, was the only home that Lincoln ever owned. Three of their children were born there and one, Eddie, died there. The house contains twelve rooms spread over two floors. During the time he lived here, Lincoln was elected to the House of Representatives in 1846, and elected President in 1860.

As Wikipedia mentions, Lincoln's son Robert donated the home to the state in 1887. This was one of the first stops my family made during our historical Lincoln tour when I was a kid in the 1970's.

I would also recommend Lincoln's historic site in New Salem and also the tomb in Springfield.

