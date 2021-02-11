You Won’t Believe The Beautiful Restoration of This 1844 IN Riverfront Mansion

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of my passions is home renovation. I love to see how, especially older homes, have ben made new again. The creativity, hard work and love that goes into keeping these truly incredible homes alive, is mind blowing.

When I look at these homes, I wish had the talent, money and time to create such a incredible work of beauty, like this Indiana mansion I found on Zillow. Yep, it’s for dale. The 1844 mansion is located, in Vevay, IN. It has 6992 square ft with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on 4 levels of breathtaking living space. All situated on 2,66 acres. with a gorgeous view of the Ohio River.

Take a look.

See more photos and get all of the info on this amazing historical home, HERE.

If you like this home, you will love these too. I’m not sure id these homes are still for sale, but they are incredible and deserve a look inside.

